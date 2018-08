Galway GAA Confirm Next Round Of Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures

Galway GAA have confirmed the next round of Fixtures in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships with games to be played on Friday 31st of August and the 1st and 2nd of September. Both Championships resume following the end of the Inter County season.

The Fixtures in Full are…

Friday 31st August

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Kenny Park – 6.30pm

Kinvara v Castlegar

Saturday 1st September

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Kenny Park – 4pm

Clarinbridge v Turloughmore

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Duggan Park – 4pm

Pádraig Pearses v Abbeyknockmoy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Loughrea – 4pm

Kilbeacanty v Kilconieron

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Pearse Stadium – 4pm

Rahoon-Newcastle v Carnmore

Gort – 4pm

Meelick-Eyrecourt v Oranmore-Maree

Carnmore – 5pm

An Spidéal v Sylane

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Kenny Park – 5.45pm

Craughwell v St Thomas

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Duggan Park – 5.45pm

Cappataggle v Mullagh

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Loughrea – 5.45pm

Killimordaly v Beagh

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Gort – 5.45pm

St Mary’s GAA Athenry v Ardrahan

Pearse Stadium – 5.45pm

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry v Moycullen

Sunday 2nd September

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Duggan Park – 4pm

Liam Mellows v Tommy Larkins

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Kenny Park – 4pm

Gort v Sarsfields

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Loughrea – 4pm

Annaghdown v Kiltormer

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Duggan Park – 5.45pm

Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Castlegar

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 3

Kenny Park – 5.45pm

Loughrea v Portumna

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 3

Loughrea – 5.45pm

Ballinderreen v Ahascragh/Fohenagh