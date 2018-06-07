Galway GAA advice for Pearse Stadium double header

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Galway V Dublin – Throw-in at 7pm

All-Ireland Camogie Championship, Galway V Clare – Throw-in at 5pm

A Chara,

On behalf of Galway GAA and the Pearse Stadium Committee we welcome all Supporters to Salthill on Saturday evening next, 9th June 2018, for the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Rd.5 game between Galway and Dublin (7pm) and the All-Ireland Camogie Championship game between Galway and Clare (5pm).

These games on Saturday evening will result in increased traffic in the Galway, Salthill and Pearse Stadium areas and we urge all Supporters to arrive early, in order to avoid traffic congestion and potential delays entering the Stadium.

An Garda Síochana will implement a local area Traffic Management Plan and a number of access roads to Pearse Stadium could be closed to match day traffic. It is important to note that only residents with Car Pass Permits and those with Official Car Park Passes will be allowed access past these Garda cordons.

There are ample Car Parks in Galway City and in Salthill and we encourage patrons to use these car parks and to walk or take public transport to/from Salthill. The 401 Bus from Eyre Square to Salthill will operate from Eyre Square every 20 minutes. Again, we ask all Supporters to arrive early, to park in the designated Car Parks and to park legally and responsibly, at all times. Designated Car Parks will be signposted.

Finally, we appeal to all Supporters to be conscious, mindful and respectful to the needs of our neighbours and local residents.

In Summary:

1. Please buy your ticket in advance!

2. Please travel with care and arrive early!

3. Please use designated Car Parks and park legally and responsibly.

4. Please be respectful and mindful of the needs of Local Residents

5. Enjoy the game

Thank You for your cooperation and your support.

John Hynes, Galway GAA Secretary