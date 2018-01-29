15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway Footballers Win Over Tyrone – Reaction

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 12:47 pm

The Galway footballers started life in Division One of the Allianz National Football League with a well worked 1-9 to 0-8 win over Tyrone in Tuam Stadium. Newly appointed Galway Senior football captain Damien Comer gave Galway’s footballers the perfect start with a goal after just twenty seconds.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer after the game.

Kevin also spoke to newly appointed Galway Senior Football Captain Damien Comer.

Galway are away to Donegal next Sunday in Letterkenny. Throw in at 2.30pm

print
Podcasts, Sport
Athenry Qualify For All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final – The Reaction
January 29, 2018
Athenry Qualify For All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final – The Reaction
January 29, 2018
Sarsfields Qualify For All-Ireland Senior Club Final – The Reaction
January 29, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday January 29th 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 29, 2018
12 million euro for social housing in the city
January 29, 2018
County council to consider revoking planning permission for Ballinasloe waste facility

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline