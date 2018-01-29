Galway Footballers Win Over Tyrone – Reaction

The Galway footballers started life in Division One of the Allianz National Football League with a well worked 1-9 to 0-8 win over Tyrone in Tuam Stadium. Newly appointed Galway Senior football captain Damien Comer gave Galway’s footballers the perfect start with a goal after just twenty seconds.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer after the game.

Kevin also spoke to newly appointed Galway Senior Football Captain Damien Comer.

Galway are away to Donegal next Sunday in Letterkenny. Throw in at 2.30pm