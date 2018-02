Galway’s footballers made it two wins from two in the Allianz National Football League with a hard fought 1-12 to 0-14 win over Donegal in Letterkenny yesterday. Eamon Brannigan got the Galway goal while Sean Armstrong scored the winning point in the 68th minute.

After the game, Galway manager Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer

Kevin also spoke to Man of the Match Shane Walsh

Galway’s next game is against Mayo in Pearse Stadium next Sunday. Throw in at 2pm.