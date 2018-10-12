Galway Footballers To Be Honoured In London This December

Kevin Walsh’s Galway Footballers will be the special guests at the annual dinner of the Galway Association of London In December.

This year’s dinner takes place on Saturday 8th December at the Hilton Hotel in Wembley, which will see the entire Galway senior football team in attendance and presented with their 2018 Connacht Championship winner’s medals.

Finbarr Burke, chairperson of the Galway Association of London, told The Irish World: “It’s going to be huge; it’s a fantastic coup to bring them over.

“It’s the first time we’ve experienced anything like this. It’s going to be really exciting for Galway GAA supporters. Most people in the west of Ireland have connections here.” Mr Burke has been involved with the Galway Association for more than 40 years. He has been in discussion with the Galway county board about bringing the team over since mid-August. It was confirmed last week that the team will definitely be attending the dinner.

The Tribesmen beat Roscommon in the final by 0-16 to 2-6 to be crowned Connacht champions for a 47th time and move one clear of Mayo.

They went onto reach the All-Ireland semi-finals where they were knocked out by Dublin, as well as reaching the Division 1 league final.

With the dinner limited to 550, people advised to apply early for tickets to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are priced at £85. To book, or for further information, or to find out about sponsorship opportunities contact Finbarr on 07915 608883 or the Galway Association secretary Nora Connelly on 01895 639539.