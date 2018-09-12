Galway Footballers Receive Seven All-Star Nominations

DUBLIN’S success in winning the League, Leinster and All-Ireland titles has been reflected in the final list of nominations in this year’s PwC All-Star Awards.

The release today by the GAA and the GPA of the 45 best footballers of the 2018 season has yielded 12 nominations for Dublin who won their fourth senior title in a row.

The nominations are divided into 3 goalkeepers, 18 defenders, 6 midfielders and 18 forwards. The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Football team of 2018 will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 2, which will be screened live by RTE TV.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Tyrone received 7 nominations as have Galway and Monaghan. The remainder of the breakdown is Kildare and Donegal 3 each, Kerry 2 and Armagh, Carlow, Fermanagh and Laois receiving 1 each.

The selection was voted on by a committee made up of GAA media, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan.

Also announced today is the short list for this year’s Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year award.

These overall awards will be voted on exclusively by intercounty players and they will choose between Ciarán Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton (Dublin) for the senior prize.

The shortlist for the Young Footballer of the Year prize is still confined to players under 21 and this year’s nominees are Brian Howard (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry) and Michael McKernan (Tyrone).

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “My congratulations to all of those who have been nominated for these prestigious PwC All Star Awards. After the fantastic summer of action that we have just had, with all the extra games and all the extra drama of the new quarter-final football format, it adds even greater honour to be chosen on this shortlist as one of the top performers of the season. We have a selection of 45 players who lit up our season and we are indebted to them for the sacrifices they make to play Gaelic football at such a high level.”

Chairman of the GPA, Seamus Hickey said, “As a player, this is one of the most special awards you can receive. We all know the hard work that is put in, not only through the championship season, but all year around and the winners of these awards are testament to that. Congratulations to all of those nominated for PwC All-Star awards this year”.

PwC All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) Graham Brody (Laois) Rory Beggan (Monaghan

DEFENDERS

EoghanBán Gallagher (Donegal) Jonny Cooper (Dublin) Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) EoinMurchan (Dublin) James McCarthy (Dublin) Che Cullen (Fermanagh Sean Kelly (Galway) Eoghan Kerin (Galway) Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Galway) Gavin White (Kerry) Eoin Doyle (Kildare Karl O’Connell (Monaghan) Drew Wylie (Monaghan) Ryan Wylie (Monaghan Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone) Michael McKernan (Tyrone) Tiernan McCann (Tyrone Peter Harte (Tyrone)

MIDFIELDERS

Michael Murphy (Donegal) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Thomas Flynn (Galway) Niall Kearns (Monaghan) Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

FORWARDS

Rory Grugan (Armagh) Paul Broderick (Carlow) Ryan McHugh (Donegal) Niall Scully (Dublin) Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) Brian Howard (Dublin) Paul Mannion (Dublin) Dean Rock (Dublin) Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) Shane Walsh (Galway) Damien Comer (Galway) Ian Burke (Galway) David Clifford (Kerry) Daniel Flynn (Kildare) Paul Cribben (Kildare) Conor McManus (Monaghan) Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan) Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Brian Fenton (Dublin) Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Brian Howard (Dublin) David Clifford (Kerry) Michael McKernan (Tyrone)