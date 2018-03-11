15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Footballers In National Football League Final Following Defeat Of Monaghan

March 11, 2018

The Galway footballers unbeaten run in the league continues after they beat Monaghan by 0-17 to 1-10 in Pearse Stadium. This result, and Dublin’s defeat of Kerry, means that they cannot be caught so Galway will play Dublin in the league final with two games still to be played.

 

Match Report From Kevin Dwyer

 

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh

 

Kevin also spoke to Galway Bay FM man of the match Eoghan Kerin

 

Galway still have to play Dublin in the league and the sides meet next Sunday in Pearse Stadium.

