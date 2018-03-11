Galway Footballers In National Football League Final Following Defeat Of Monaghan

The Galway footballers unbeaten run in the league continues after they beat Monaghan by 0-17 to 1-10 in Pearse Stadium. This result, and Dublin’s defeat of Kerry, means that they cannot be caught so Galway will play Dublin in the league final with two games still to be played.

Match Report From Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Kevin also spoke to Galway Bay FM man of the match Eoghan Kerin

Galway still have to play Dublin in the league and the sides meet next Sunday in Pearse Stadium.