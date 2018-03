Galway footballers to meet Dublin for first time in 7 years

Galway will meet Dublin in the National Football League for the first time since April 2011 when the sides meet next Sunday in Pearse Stadium (2pm). With Galway having already qualified for the league final after winning their first five games in the division, and Dublin in a similar position, it remains to be seen whether Kevin Walsh and Jim Gavin will field full strength teams or not. Galway have a decent record against the Dubs in the National League, winning 11 and drawing 7 of the sides 35 league meetings. Indeed, Dublin haven’t beaten Galway since 2001, with three draws and 2 Galway wins in the last 5 meetings.

Galway v Dublin NFL meetings 1935-2011

1935 Galway 2-4 Dublin 1-5

1936 Dublin 3-8 Galway 1-2

1954 Galway 2-2 Dublin 0-8

1955 Galway 1-6 Dublin 1-6

1956 Dublin 1-6 Galway 1-5

1957 Galway 2-8 Dublin 2-6

1958 Galway 2-4 Dublin 0-7

1959 Dublin 3-10 Galway 3-6

1960 Dublin 2-13 Galway 1-5

1961 Dublin 1-8 Galway 0-3

1962 Dublin 6-7 Galway 1-4

1932 Galway 2-12 Dublin 0-7

1964 Galway 2-7 Dublin 1-8

1965 Galway 2-11 Dublin 1-7

1967 Galway 0-12 Dublin 1-7

1971 Dublin 3-5 Galway 1-11

1972 Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-8

1973 Galway 2-7 Dublin 1-4

1976 Dublin 1-11 Galway 0-12 (semi final)

1977 Dublin 0-11 Galway 1-7

1978 Dublin 1-6 Galway 0-8

1979 Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-5

1980 Galway 1-6 Dublin 0-8

1982 Dublin 0-9 Galway 0-9

1986 Dublin 0-12 Galway 0-10

1987 Dublin 1-8 Galway 0-8 (semi final)

1992 Dublin 1-5 Galway 0-7

1993 Dublin 0-13 Galway 1-6

1999 Galway 1-12 Dublin 0-15

2000 Dublin 2-15 Galway 0-20

2001 Dublin 1-10 Galway 1-8

2002 Galway 1-12 Dublin 1-12

2003 Galway 1-9 Dublin 0-12

2009 Galway 3-12 Dublin 0-13

2010 Galway 1-14 Dublin 0-14

2011 Galway 0-15 Dublin 2-9