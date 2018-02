Galway Footballers Beat Kerry For First Time In Fifteen Years

Galway’s Senior Football Team are joint top of the Allianz National Football League Division One after they beat Kerry in Austin Stack Park by 1-14 to 0-14.

Match report from Ollie Turner.

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Kevin also spoke to Galway goalscorer and Man of the Match Eamon Brannigan

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-6 (3f), S O’Shea 0-3 (2f), Paul Murphy 0-1, Peter Crowley 0-1, Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Daithi Casey 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Barry McHugh 0-9 (5f, 2 ’45’), Eamonn Brannigan 1-3, Patrick Sweeney 0-1, Shane Walsh 0-1f

KERRY: Brian Kelly, Shane Enright, Jason Foley, Ronan Shanahan, Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan, Micheál Burns, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien, David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Barry John Keane: Subs: Matthew Flaherty for R Shanahan, Tom O’Sullivan for B O Beaglaoich, Éanna Ó Conchúir for BJ Keane, Daithi Casey for M Burns, Killian Spillane for P Geaney, Brian Ó Seanacháin for B O’Sullivan.

GALWAY: Ruairi Lavelle, Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin, Cathal Sweeney, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney, Paul Conroy, Peter Cooke, Sean Kelly, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan, Patrick Sweeney, Damien Comer, Barry McHugh. Subs: Gary O’Donnell for C Sweeney, Sean Armstrong for P Sweeney, David Wynne for SA O Ceallaigh, Johnny Duane for J Heaney, Ciaran Duggan for P Cooke, Thomas Flynn for E Brannigan.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)