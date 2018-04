Galway Senior Football Captain Damien Comer has had a chance to rewind following Galway’s League Campaign that saw them reach the Division One Final against Dublin.

No sooner was the final whistle sounded in Croke Park but attentions turned to May 13th and Galway’s opening game of the championship against Mayo in McHale Park.

Barry Cullinane got the chance to sit down with Damien and talk to him about the league and the upcoming championship.