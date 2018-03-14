Galway flockowners urged to be vigilant after bird flu discovery in Clare

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is advising flock owners in Galway to be vigilant after a case of bird flu was discovered in County Clare.

It’s the third case of the disease to be found in Ireland so far this year.

Flock owners are being advised to ensure poultry are fed indoors, and access by wildbirds is minimised.

A white tailed sea eagle which was found dead in Clare in recent weeks has tested positive for H5N6.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the situation is being kept under constant review by the Department of Agriculture.