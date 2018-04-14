15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway farmers being charged four times normal price for fodder

By GBFM News
April 14, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers are being charged up to 40 euro for a bale of straw – four times the usual price – as the fodder crisis continues.

The matter has been raised this week by Ballinasloe area councillors, who have agreed to write to the Agriculture Minister to immediately provide meal vouchers for those affected.

The long, harsh winter and delayed growing season is to blame for a nationwide lack of fodder, and it’s claimed those with enough feed are cashing in on the crisis.

Councillor Dermot Connolly says dealers from the south and south-east are now charging up to four times more than the normal rate.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay FM News at 5pm…

