Ronan Lardner

Galway East TD to give keynote address at international forum

By GBFM News
November 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon is to give a keynote address at the Asia Pacific Irish Business Forum this Friday.

It’s part of his visit to Vietnam and Thailand where he will meet with the Irish diaspora and friends of Ireland.

The aim of the forum is to build and sustain long term success for Irish companies in Asia.

Other engagements for the Fine Gael TD include bilateral meetings to discuss Ireland’s economic links with Vietnam and to mark the establishment of an Irish aid-funded education partnership in the field of agriculture.

