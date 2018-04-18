Galway East TD tight-lipped on alleged row over sharing of ministerial portfolio

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is staying tight-lipped on an alleged row over a possible block on his return to the position of OPW Minister.

The dispute is said to have arisen as current Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has indicated he may not give up the position as was widely expected.

When the Fine Gael Government came to power amid an uncertain political landscape in 2016, it was agreed that Deputies Sean Canney and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran would share the position of OPW Minister.

It was a coin toss that decided that Deputy Canney would take the inaugural term for one year – after which Deputy Moran would step into the junior ministerial role.

