Galway East TD says GMIT could benefit from new government funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT could benefit from a new funding scheme aimed at multi-campus Higher Education Institutions.

That’s according to Galway East TD, Sean Canney who says a process has been launched by the Department of Education for additional funding for institutions with more than one campus.

Deputy Canney says eligible institutions such as GMIT -which has 5 campuses, could benefit from funds of 250 thousand euro per annum per institution.

Funding will be allocated on a competitive basis with the best proposals being awarded funding.