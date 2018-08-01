15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway East TD says GMIT could benefit from new government funding

By GBFM News
August 1, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT could benefit from a new funding scheme aimed at multi-campus Higher Education Institutions.

That’s according to Galway East TD, Sean Canney who says a process has been launched by the Department of Education for additional funding for institutions with more than one campus.

Deputy Canney says eligible institutions such as GMIT -which has 5 campuses, could benefit from funds of 250 thousand euro per annum per institution.

Funding will be allocated on a competitive basis with the best proposals being awarded funding.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
