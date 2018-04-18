15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway East TD at centre of Independent Alliance dispute

April 18, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Independent Alliance may be asked to vote on whether a Galway East TD should return to the post of OPW Minister.

According to the Irish Times,  a dispute has arisen between Deputy Sean Canney and Longford Westmeath TD Kevin Boxer Moran over the position.

When the Fine Gael administration came to power in 2016, Sean Canney won a coin toss which made him OPW minister for the first year, after which Deputy Boxer Moran stepped into the junior ministeral role.

