Galway East first constituency nationwide to declare results in Presidential election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first constituencies have started to declare their votes in the Presidential election.

The Taoiseach has congratulated Michael D. Higgins on continuing to be President for the next 7 years.

Galway East was the first constituency to officially declare with Michael D Higgins getting 53.4 per cent of the vote in his native county.

Peter Casey polled a strong second with 33 per cent of the vote.

The four other candidates received less than 1,600 votes each

Nationally tallies suggest that Mr Casey will poll in the early 20s while Michael D Higgins will land in the high 50s or early 60s.

Other declarations are expected in the next hour with the final result likely to be early this evening.

Some of the candidates are expected to arrive at Dublin Castle in the next hour.

Peter Casey has already arrived – saying he wants an apology from the Taoiseach today over remarks made during the campaign, encouraging people not to vote for him.

Counting continues in an election Michael D Higgins will comfortably win.