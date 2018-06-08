15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway dog owners warned to be vigilant following case of deadly parasite

By GBFM News
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 9:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dog owners in Galway are being warned to remain vigilant following a case of a deadly parasite infection.

One year old Border Collie ‘Sammy’ was rushed to Ark Vets in the city after suddenly collapsing at home.

An investigation revealed she suffered internal bleeding as a result of a lungworm infection – which can be fatal.

Lungworm can be picked up from infected slugs and snails and they grow inside the body, living in heart and blood vessels.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
