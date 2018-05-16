15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway dental treatments cheaper than national average

By GBFM News
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cost of dental treatments across Galway is cheaper than the national average.

Galway dentists offer prices below the national average for all standard treatments including fillings, extractions, crowns, whitening, dentures, root canals and veneers.

Costs can vary by as much as 52 per cent depending on where you live in the country.

The survey by DentalBooster.ie shows that the average cost of an extraction is 85 euro but this rises to 96 euro in Dublin and can be as low as 59 euro in Donegal.

For a filling, Leitrim is the most expensive at 83 euro – in Galway it costs 70 euro on average.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston says savings are possible if you’re prepared to travel.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
