Over the Line - Sport

Galway County Badminton League Finals 2018

By Sport GBFM
April 9, 2018

Time posted: 6:30 pm

The GCBA League finals took place last Saturday with 4 Finals down for decision.

In Grade H, the Students of NUIG got the better of Glenamaddy on a 6-1 scoreline – the end result didn’t do justice to the effort put in by Glenamaddy.

In Grade G, Claregalway were up against the GLTC. The 2 singles matches and the 2 Doubles matches were shared so it was all to play for in the Mixed. Both the 1st & 2nd Mixed matches were tight battles but Claregalway had the edge in both to win the title on a 4-2 scoreline.

In Grade F, Ballygar took on Letterfrack – Again this was a very close battle but Ballygar got all the breaks eventually running out winners by 6-1.

The last event to be settled was the Grade E Final between Oranmore & Claregalway. The opening 2 singles were shared but Claregalway won both the Doubles matches in 2 3 set battles. Oranmore came back to take the 1st and 2nd Mixed to leave the Clubs tied on 3 all with the last mixed going on court. Both sides had their chances but Claregalway secured the win and their 2nd County Title on the night.

The 4 Winners now go forward to the Connacht Finals taking place next weekend.

