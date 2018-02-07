15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway councillor spearheads campaign to make hi vis compulsory for pedestrians

By GBFM News
February 7, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway county councillor is spearheading a campaign to make hi-vis compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists.

The motion, tabled by Athenry/Oranmore councillor Frank Kearney, has received unanimous support from the County Joint Policing Committee.

The proposal suggests that from January 1st, 2020, it should be compulsory for all pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders across Ireland to wear hi-vis clothing.

The motion will now be sent to the relevant government departments for consideration.

Chair of the county JPC, Tuam area councillor Peter Roche, says all road users have a responsibility to ensure their own safety – and that of others.

