15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway councillor to speak at Dublin Eurosceptic event hosted by Nigel Farage

By GBFM News
February 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor will challenge some of the more orthodox views of the European Union at a conference in Dublin tomorrow.

Independent Councillor, James Charity says people need to debate the issue of an Irish exit from the EU.

The Eurosceptic conference which runs from 11am to 3pm tomorrow at the RDS is organised by UKIP MEP Nigel Farage.

He was one of the key leaders of the ‘Leave’ side in the Brexit referendum.

Councillor James Charity says there will be a number of speakers at the events covering various aspects of the EU.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Due to expansion Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy are currently recruiting the following full time and part  time positions
February 2, 2018
Woodford man acquitted of dangerous driving causing death
February 2, 2018
OPW Minister to make major funding announcement for city flood works
February 2, 2018
Galway among highest growth areas for internet domain registrations

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 2, 2018
Gary Thornton Wins Third Marathon In Three Days At The World Marathon Challenge
February 2, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK