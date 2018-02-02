Galway councillor to speak at Dublin Eurosceptic event hosted by Nigel Farage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor will challenge some of the more orthodox views of the European Union at a conference in Dublin tomorrow.

Independent Councillor, James Charity says people need to debate the issue of an Irish exit from the EU.

The Eurosceptic conference which runs from 11am to 3pm tomorrow at the RDS is organised by UKIP MEP Nigel Farage.

He was one of the key leaders of the ‘Leave’ side in the Brexit referendum.

Councillor James Charity says there will be a number of speakers at the events covering various aspects of the EU.