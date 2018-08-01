Galway, Cork, Tipperary and Wexford to contest the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Mark Coleman (Cork), Conor Firman (Wexford), Fintan Burke (Galway) and Mark Kehoe (Tipperary) today attended the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Semi-Finals preview, held at Carrickgollogan, Co. Dublin, ahead of the penultimate round of this year’s Championship.

Newly-crowned Munster champions Cork will face beaten Leinster finalists Wexford in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny this Saturday, 4 August (4pm) while Leinster victors Galway head to the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Wednesday, 8 August (7.30pm) where they will face a Tipperary side striving to make amends for their Munster Final defeat to Cork last month.

Cork eventually ran out comfortable winners in Páirc Uí Caoimh against Tipperary when the two counties met in the provincial decider on 4 July to claim the Rebels’ first Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Munster title since 2007. Elsewhere, Wexford and Galway played out a pulsating Leinster final, which saw the Tribesmen edge the contest by a single point after Seán Bleahene fired home the decisive winning goal with just seconds to spare in extra-time.

Despite having come out on the wrong side of their respective provincial finals, beaten finalists Wexford and Tipperary have all to play for with a place in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Final on Sunday 26 August, up for grabs.

Managing Director (Interim) of Bord Gáis Energy, Mark Prentice said: “We’ve enjoyed one of the most exciting Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Championships of recent memory this summer, alongside a fantastic Senior Hurling Championship. As proud sponsors of both competitions, it’s been a real pleasure for Bord Gáis Energy to support the Hurling community by bringing fans closer to the core of the action through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Fintan, Mark, Conor and Mark for taking time out of their busy schedules to join us here today to preview both Semi-Finals and I would like to wish all four players, their respective management teams and teammates the very best of luck this weekend and next week.”

Galway’s Path to the Semi-final

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Leinster Championship

Quarter Final – Galway (1-20) Offaly (0-8)

Semi Final – Galway (3-13) Kilkenny (1-17)

Final – Galway (4-21) Wexford (2-26)

Wexford’s Path to the Semi-final

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Leinster Championship

Semi Final – Wexford (3-15) Dublin (3-12)

Final – Galway (4-21) Wexford (2-26)

Cork’s Path to the Semi-final

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Munster Championship

Semi Final – Cork (0-23) Waterford (1-17)

Final – Cork (2-23) Tipperary (1-13)

Tipperary’s Path to the Semi-final

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Munster Championship

Semi Final – Tipperary (1-22) Limerick (1-13)

Final – Cork (2-23) Tipperary (1-13)