15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Galway colleges join forces to launch new campaign to raise mental health awareness

By GBFM News
October 1, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway colleges have joined forces to launch a new campaign to raise mental health awareness. (1/10)

The campaign called ‘Mental Health Mondays’, which launched today, is being led by NUI Galway Students’ Union, GMIT Students’ Union, and Please Talk – Ireland’s student-led mental health movement.

It will look at different themes which affect college students including substance abuse, self-esteem, and gambling.

Every Monday an email will be sent out to every student in NUI Galway and GMIT addressing one of the themes and providing advice and support.

A number of on-campus events will also take place such as ‘tea and chats’ where students will be given the opportunity to have a cup of tea and to talk openly about an issue affecting them in an informal space.

At 4, hear Welfare Officer of GMIT Students’ Union Emma-Louise Duffy…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Colm Moriarty wins Connemara Pro-Am
Donal O’Shea named Minor Hurler of the Year
October 1, 2018
Concern as new car registrations record 3 percent drop in Galway
October 1, 2018
Hollywood actress pays tribute to Savita Halappanavar who died at UHG
October 1, 2018
Legionella bacteria confirmed in water dispeners at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 1, 2018
Connacht Doubles & Galway Schools Handball 60 x 30 Results
October 1, 2018
Donal O’Shea named Minor Hurler of the Year
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK