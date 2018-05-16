15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway coastal community projects set for funding windfall

By GBFM News
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coastal community projects in Galway are set to benefit from a national allocation of 1.6 million euro.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has confirmed details of the EMFF gants, awarded by Ireland’s 7 Fisheries Local Action Groups.

Among the projects in Galway which will receive funds is Killary Adventure Company which gets 24 thousand euro for the walking path along the fjord.

Inishbofin Arts Festival, Letterfrack Sea Safari and Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin are also among the list of projects in the west.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
