Galway Club football championship fixtures revealed for next week

The final round of group games in the senior football championship have been fixed for the weekend after next with still a lot to play for in all four groups.

In Group 1, Corofin and St James are guaranteed to take their place in the quarter finals as they meet to see who finishes top, but Claregalway and An Cheathru Rua will both be playing to avoid getting sucked into the relegation battle.

In Group 2, Annaghdown look certain to qualify for the last 8 as they play a Barna team destined for the releagtion battle. Salthill Knocknacarra can claim the second spot if they beat Tuam Stars, but if they fail to win Killannin will make the quarter finals.

In Group 3, Mountbellew Moylough are into the quarter finals as group winners regardless of the result of their final game against relegation play-off bound Leitir Mor. Caherlistrane will jump above Killererin and into the last 8 if they beat Kilconly, but will end up in a relegation dogfight if the result goes the other way.

In Group 4, Milltown are sure of a place in the quarter finals as they play St Michaels. It’s a straight battle beteen Monivea Abbey and Moycullen for the second spot.

The quarter finals of the Intermediate Championship and the two Intermediate relegation semi finals are also down for decision.

Fixtures for Weekend September 22nd/23rd

Senior Round 5, Intermediate Qtr. Finals & Relegation Play-offs:

Saturday 22nd September:

At Tuam Stadium: SFC Group 2 – Annaghdown v Barna 3.45pm

SFC Group 4 – Milltown v St. Michaels 5.30pm

At Pearse Stadium: IFC 1/4 final – An Spideal v Menlough 3pm

IFC 1/4 final – Micheál Breathnach v Oranmore/Maree 4.45pm

At Moycullen: SFC Group 1 – Claregalway v An Cheathru Rua 3.30pm

SFC Group 3 – Mountbellew/Moylough v Leitir Mór 5.15pm

At Barnaderg: Junior B Final – Padraic Pearses v Corofin 1.30pm

IFC Relegation – Williamstown v St. Gabriels 3.15pm

Sunday 23rd of September:

At Rosmuc: IFC 1/4 final – Clifden v Oileáin Arann 3pm

At Pearse Stadium: SFC Group 1 – Corofin v St. James 2.15pm

SFC Group 4 – Monivea/Abbey v Moycullen 4.00pm

At Corofin: SFC Group 2 – Salthill/Knocknacarra v Tuam Stars 1pm

IFC Relegation – Oughterard v Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2.45pm

At Tuam Stadium: SFC Group 3 – Caherlistrane v Kilconly 2.30pm

IFC 1/4 final – Dunmore MacHales v Headford 4.15pm