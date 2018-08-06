Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway This Saturday! – Galway Athletics Report

Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k This Saturday!



Saturday evening next will see Galway city come alive with runners, as the 33rd edition of the famous Streets of Galway 8k Road Race takes place. The race is once again organized by local athletics club Galway City Harriers AC and sponsored by the Galway Clinic. The race takes place on Saturday August 11th at 7pm, with the start at GTI on Fr Griffin Road, and the race routes through the City Centre, Salthill and the Claddagh, finishing at South Park. In excess of 3,000 are signed up to run the Streets including many Irish internationals and top club runners, as well as thousands of Galwegians and visitors who return every year to run this iconic event.

This year another top field has been assembled by the Streets committee, with numerous Irish internationals entered. Among the favourites will be John Travers of Donore Harriers – the current National 1500m champion, last year’s winner Kevin Maunsell of Clonmel AC, Hugh Armstrong of Ballina AC and Rory Chesser of Ennis Track AC.

Others to watch include Eoghan Totten of Newcastle AC and Andrew Annett of North Belfast Harriers. Top local athletes Brendan McDonnell, Neill Keane and Talon Thompson of GCH will all seek to impress and will have their eye on the team prize.

In the Ladies section, multiple winner Siobhan O’Doherty of Borrisokane AC returns, as do podium finishers from last year Caroline Crowley of Crusaders and Nicola Duncan of Galway City Harriers, with Orla Drumm also of Crusaders likely to run well also. Local interest at the front of the field will lie with Regina Casey and Barbara Dunne of GCH and Jane Ann Meehan of Athenry AC.

Many of Ireland’s top athletics clubs will visit en masse , including Crusaders and Liffey Valley from Dublin, Mallow AC in Cork, Finn Valley AC from Donegal , Ennis Track AC in Clare and all of the top Galway clubs will be well represented.

Registration and race-pack collection arrangements are as follows-Entrants Race packs, which includes a fantastic technical t shirt and number with timing chip can be collected at Race HQ at The Claddagh Hall, South Park, Salthill, Galway at the following times; 2pm – 8pm on Friday 10th August 2018 and

9am – 4pm on Saturday 11th August 2018 (race-day).

Celtic Games

Congratulations are due to rising star Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers who ran with the Irish relay squad who claimed bronze in the 4 x 400m relay at the Celtic Games in Scotland on Saturday last

It has been an amazing year for McDonnell, who won his first national medal at the Indoors in March over 200m, followed up with a great win over 400m at the Tailteann Games and he represented Ireland at two International competitions this year