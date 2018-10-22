15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway claim two spots on Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Team of the Year for 2018

October 22, 2018

The 2018 Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Hurling Team of the Year Awards were held in Dublin’s City Hall last Friday, with Leinster Champions Galway claiming two spots on this year’s team selection.

The Tribesmen narrowly defeated Wexford in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Leinster Championship Final after a dramatic extra-time finale in which Seán Bleahene struck the decisive goal with the last puck of the game.

The Team of the Year which is selected by Bord Gáis Energy Sports Ambassador Ger Cunningham alongside Bord Gáis Energy #HurlingToTheCore Ambassador Joe Canning, Waterford legend Ken McGrath and TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill, includes two of Galway’s star performers:

  1. Fintan Burke (Half-back)
  2. Cianán Fahy (Half-forward)

Cork have the highest number of representatives on this year’s Team of the Year with six players while All-Ireland winners, Tipperary are represented by five players and Wexford complete the line-up with two.

Tipperary’s Ger Browne picked up the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year award on Friday night having been instrumental in the Premier county’s All-Ireland success, while Shane Conway of Kerry won the B Championship Player of the Year award.

Among last year’s Team of the Year award-winners were Limerick’s Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch and Sean Finn, all of whom went on to star for Limerick’s Senior Hurlers this year as they ended a 45-year wait to win the Liam MacCarthy cup.

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year

  1. Ger Collins (Cork)
  2. Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary)
  3. Brian McGrath (Tipperary)
  4. Niall O’Leary (Cork)
  5. Fintan Burke (Galway)
  6. Robert Byrne (Tipperary)
  7. Billy Hennessy (Cork)
  8. Mark Coleman (Cork)
  9. Ger Browne (Tipperary)
  10. Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)
  11. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
  12. Cianan Fahy (Galway)
  13. Jake Morris (Tipperary)
  14. Tim O’Mahony (Cork)
  15. Seamus Casey (Wexford)

 

2018 Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year

Ger Browne (Tipperary)

 

2018 Bord Gáis Energy B Championship Player of the Year

Shane Conway (Kerry)

Catherine OKelly, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy, with the award winners at the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 Team of the Year Awards at City Hall in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

