Galway city student among 7 nationwide to achieve maximum Leaving Cert points

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A student of Yeats College in Galway city is one of only 7 students nationwide to achieve the perfect result of 8 H1s in the Leaving Cert exam.

17 year old Lorcan Mulkerrin of Salthill completed the two year programme at the college, which is a private, co-educational day school.

57,000 students nationwide sat the exam, 3000 of them in Galway

Lorcan Mulkerrin is the only Galway student achieving the maximum 8 H1s.

He’s the youngest in his family and he’s planning to do Medicine in Trinity College Dublin, following in the footsteps of his brother and sister.

