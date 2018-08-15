15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway city student among 7 nationwide to achieve maximum Leaving Cert points

By GBFM News
August 15, 2018

Time posted: 3:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A student of Yeats College in Galway city is one of only 7 students nationwide to achieve the perfect result of 8 H1s in the Leaving Cert exam.

17 year old Lorcan Mulkerrin of Salthill completed the two year programme at the college, which is a private, co-educational day school.

57,000 students nationwide sat the exam, 3000 of them in Galway

Lorcan Mulkerrin is the only Galway student achieving the maximum 8 H1s.

He’s the youngest in his family and he’s planning to do Medicine in Trinity College Dublin, following in the footsteps of his brother and sister.

And, we’ll have a special extended feature on the Leaving Cert results on FYI Galway from 5 this evening

Galway Bay FM News Desk
