Galway city ring road project to be discussed by Cabinet today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan for a 600 million euro ring road around the city will be discussed by Cabinet today. (2/10)

If the government signs off on the project, it can be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission.

The project would result in the demolition of more than 40 homes, if it gets the go-ahead.

It would include two tunnels on the east side of the city.

If the Cabinet approves the scheme today, it’s committing to providing the necessary funding and an oral hearing is expected to take place early next year.