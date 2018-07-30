Galway city Fianna Fail councillor breaks ranks and urges fellow councillors around the country to nominate Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv for the presidential race

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil Galway city councillor Ollie Crowe has sent a letter to his party colleagues in local authorities across the country seeking their support for Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív to run as a candidate in the Presidential Election.

Councillor Crowe told FYI Galway that 95% of councillors and grassroots members believe the party should contest the Presidential Election in the autumn.

He acknowledged that his action goes against the party leadership and headquarters who are backing President Higgins for a second term.

While Deputy O Cuiv was not contactable this evening Cllr Crowe says he has been in full consultation with him and he fully support the idea of him running.

Cllr Crowe is urging the 260 Fianna Fáil councillors to back the grandson of the party founder and former President of Ireland Eamon De Valera.