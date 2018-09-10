Galway City Council defers presidential nomination until legal advice is obtained

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has deferred giving a nomination to any candidate for the Presidential election until legal advice is obtained on the validity of applications from Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman.

The Sean Gallagher query is immaterial as he is already on the ballot paper but Joan Freeman is just one nomination away.

Controversy erupted at the City Council which is presently in progress over certain wording in Senator Freeman’s application documents as she had addressed some of application to Galway Co Council.

Questions also arose about the timing of filling in documentation.

The City Manager and other staff are presently assessing the issues raised.