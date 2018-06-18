Galway city bypass proposal to move forward in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposal for a bypass of Galway city is due to progress in the next few weeks.

At a meeting of the city council, Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said that fast-tracking the project is vital for the future of the city.

He told councillors that the next stage will be the formal sign-off from the government to underwrite the cost of the 600 million euro road development.

The CEO says Transport Infrastructure Ireland will then give it the green light before a Compulsory Purchase Order application is made to An Bord Pleanala.

It’s estimated around 40 homes are likely to be demolished if the plan goes ahead.

Previously, if approved, the project was estimated to be shovel ready by 2021 and expected to reach completion before 2025.