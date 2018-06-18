15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway city bypass proposal to move forward in coming weeks

By GBFM News
June 18, 2018

Time posted: 1:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposal for a bypass of Galway city is due to progress in the next few weeks.

At a meeting of the city council, Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said that fast-tracking the project is vital for the future of the city.

He told councillors that the next stage will be the formal sign-off from the government to underwrite the cost of the 600 million euro road development.

The CEO says Transport Infrastructure Ireland will then give it the green light before a Compulsory Purchase Order application is made to An Bord Pleanala.

It’s estimated around 40 homes are likely to be demolished if the plan goes ahead.

Previously, if approved, the project was estimated to be shovel ready by 2021 and expected to reach completion before 2025.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Baybes to Take on the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555k
Galway Athletics Report
June 18, 2018
New cancer information point opens at Portiuncula Hospital
June 18, 2018
Public meeting to discuss plan for Ahascragh sewerage scheme
June 18, 2018
HSE to carry out further testing of water at Loughrea lake

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 18, 2018
Galway runners to compete against international and national ultra-runners in the Energia 24 hr race
June 18, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK