15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Galway City Business Association says Docks plan provides ‘right blend of development’

By GBFM News
September 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Business Association says a major office block to be located at the Docks in the city centre provides the right blend of development for the area.

The Bonham Quay development led by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Bonham Dock Limited has also secured planning approval for student accommodation at the Docks.

Galway City Business Association says the plan will compliment existing services throughout Galway and has described the project as ‘tremendous for the city’.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Garda appeal after several vehicles damaged outside Tuam Rugby Club
September 4, 2018
Garda appeal after several vehicles damaged outside Tuam Rugby Club
September 4, 2018
Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days
September 4, 2018
Mayor of Galway says major Docks development will help tackle city’s housing crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 4, 2018
Basketball Ireland season launch and Hula Hoops National Cup draw to be held this Wednesday
September 4, 2018
Longines Irish Champions Weekend handicaps attract strong entries
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK