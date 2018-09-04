Galway City Business Association says Docks plan provides ‘right blend of development’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Business Association says a major office block to be located at the Docks in the city centre provides the right blend of development for the area.

The Bonham Quay development led by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Bonham Dock Limited has also secured planning approval for student accommodation at the Docks.

Galway City Business Association says the plan will compliment existing services throughout Galway and has described the project as ‘tremendous for the city’.