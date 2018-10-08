15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway city artist shortlisted for prestigious award

By GBFM News
October 8, 2018

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city artist has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Peter Bradley has been chosen from a pool of 300 artists to compete in this year’s National Gallery of Ireland’s Zurich Portrait Prize.

He will now join 24 other artists fighting for the chance to win a prize of 15-thousand euro as well as a commission worth 5-thousand euro to produce a new work which will be included in the National Portrait Collection.

Peter was chosen for his oil on canvas portrait titled ‘Sonder’ which you can view on our website at www.galwaybayfm.ie.

The competition winner will be announced on the 22nd of October.

