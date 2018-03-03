15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Some Galway churches to remain closed this weekend due to the weather

By GBFM News
March 3, 2018

Time posted: 3:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some Galway churches are to remain closed this weekend due to the weather

Road conditions remain treacherous in many areas of the county, with the East still the worst affected

There are variations in storm impact across the county and the county is now working on regional and local roads

The L7216 road in Menlough Ballinasloe is impassable and some cars are stranded

Gardai in stations across the county and the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group advise only those working in essential services and those who have roles in getting the country back to normal should undertake journeys.

The county churches which have cancelled masses are in Ballymanagh, Killure and Fohenagh

St Patrick’s Church Fohenagh and St Teresa’s Church Killure will be closed for the whole weekend

St Killian’s in Ballymanagh will have no 6 mass this evening and no 9.30 mass tomorrow morning

There will be mass as usual in Craughwell village at 7.30 this evening and 11 tomorrow morning

In the city council crews have been clearing and gritting the approaches to churches will be treated in advance of religious services this evening and tomorrow morning.

The city council is working closely with Cope Galway in relation to getting rough sleepers into the Cold Weather service in Westside.

If anyone is aware of rough sleepers who may need a bed, please contact Cope at 1800 788887 or 085 8009641

