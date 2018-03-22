Galway children treated to random act of kindness at Leisureland

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Children attending Leisureland in Salthill this morning were treated to a random act of kindness from an anonymous source.

The fee for the first 22 children to come into centre for a swim today was paid for by a mystery donor.

The donation came with a note for the children saying that the donor had once visited the country years ago and had found the people to be the friendliest in the world.

The note continued to say that the children should enjoy their swim and share the love.

Chairman of the Board of Leisureland, Cllr Donal Lyons says they are delighted to accept the gesture and would like to thank the anonymous donor.