Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the approval of a major office block to be located at the Docks in the city centre.

The Bonham Quay development led by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Bonham Dock Limited has also secured planning approval for student accommodation at the Docks.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for full details…