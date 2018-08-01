15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Chamber pre-budget submission says Galway ‘totally overlooked’ by Government

By GBFM News
August 1, 2018

Time posted: 1:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been totally overlooked by the Government in relation to strategic initiatives to drive the economy in the West of Ireland.

That’s according to Galway Chamber, which has made a pre-budget submission for the upcoming budget in October.

Galway Chamber’s pre-budget submission outlines a vision to make Galway a model in Ireland – fuelled by the energy, drive, culture and diversity of Galway’s population.

That vision sees Galway’s population double by 2040 and average output increase at double the national rate.

It’s primary aims are to promote and grow quality jobs for all; cultivate dynamic, resilient communities across Galway; and improve the quality of life for all.

However, Chamber President Dave Hickey says without improved infrastructure – such as broadband, road and rail links and port facilities – future economic growth will be limited.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
