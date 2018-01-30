15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway care workers to strike over unfair pay

By GBFM News
January 30, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of Galway’s most vulnerable people could be left without full care should healthcare staff strike next month.

Staff at Ability West and RehabCare Galway will be among thousands of workers due to go on strike on Valentine’s day unless an agreement over higher pay is reached.

A SIPTU ballot of section 39 workers resulted in 97 per cent in favour of industrial action over pay conditions.

Section 39 organisations are bodies that work with the HSE to provide care in local communities.

Staff working in the sector suffered the same pay cuts as public healthcare workers, but were not included when wages were restored.

CEO of Ability West Breda Crehan-Roche says they have a duty to provide a safe service.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday January 30th 2018
January 30, 2018
55 patients waiting on trolleys in UHG Emergency Department
January 30, 2018
Double honour for NUI Galway School of Psychology researchers
January 30, 2018
Galway TD claims Government not doing enough to protect children online

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 30, 2018
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: ROUND TWO TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER-FINAL POINTERS
January 30, 2018
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: REPEAT OF LAST YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS ARE THE WEEKEND HIGHLGHTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK