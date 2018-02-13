15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway care workers call off Valentine’s Day strike

By GBFM News
February 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway care workers will turn up to work tomorrow as normal – as plans for a national Valentine’s Day strike are called off.

A SIPTU ballot of section 39 workers resulted in 97 per cent in favour of industrial action over pay conditions.

Section 39 organisations are bodies that work with the HSE to provide care in local communities.

Ability West last week confirmed that the planned strike looked set to go ahead.

However, it’s understood plans to strike have been called off.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
