Galway camogie manager forced out after no-confidence motion by players – Report

A no-confidence vote by players has forced the resignation of Galway senior camogie manager Tony O’Donovan just four months after he was appointed.

In the days after Galway’s Division 1 league semi-final defeat to Kilkenny on Sunday, March 11, the Galway senior camogie panel unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in management.

This vote of no confidence was then relayed to the county board executive. Officials subsequently met with management, with news of O’Donovan’s resignation breaking today.

The new manager will be Galway’s fourth in less than two and a half years. The Tribeswomen, who won three of their five league games, begin their All-Ireland championship campaign on June 9.

O’Donovan’s services have been retained in the role of Galway camogie coaching officer. In his departing statement as manager, he thanked the board for their “continued support” and his backroom team. O’Donovan also extended best wishes to the panel going forward.

Efforts to contact the Galway camogie board for comment proved unsuccessful.

O’Donovan, having guided Galway to All-Ireland U16 success in 2016 and 2017, was installed as senior manager in November of last year. Controversy surrounded the selection process as not all of the nominated candidates were interviewed by a five-person committee, as per Galway bye-laws.

Two of the candidates, Noel Finn and Frank Browne, were given an opportunity to be re-interviewed. 2017 Mayo ladies football manager Browne declined, believing top-brass had already settled on O’Donovan.

This was backed up by a county board email sent to clubs, which read: “Whilst we don’t envisage a change in the recommendations made, we are happy to offer Noel and Frank the opportunity to be re-interviewed by a five-person panel.”

The chairman and secretary at the time, Frank Duane and Geraldine McGrath, failed to hold onto their respective positions at Convention three weeks later.

Duane lost out to Gerry Hennelly by 45 votes to 35, while Claudia Nevin defeated McGrath by 44 votes to 36.