Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway businessman has agreed a deal to buy the Sunday Business Post newspaper.

Enda O’ Coineen, chairperson of Kilcullen Kapital Partners, has signed a deal to buy the newspaper which was put on the market last year.

According to the Irish Independent, the Galway businessman signed an agreement for “an undisclosed sum.”

