Galway breweries key part of national industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has one of the highest levels of breweries and distilleries in Ireland according to a new report.

Breweries in Galway city and county account for 7 per cent of all operations in Ireland, according to figures from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland.

There are currently 5 microbreweries in operation in Galway, making it the 3rd highest county in the list.

Topping the list, Cork’s ten breweries account for 14 per cent of the country’s operations, while Dublin’s 7 breweries make up 10 per cent of the national total.

Nationally, microbrewery turnover has jumped from 8 million euro in 2012 to over 52 million euro in 2016.