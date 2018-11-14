15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Boxers Aim For National Senior Titles This Weekend

November 14, 2018

Time posted: 9:16 am

The details of the Quarter Finals and Semi-Finals at the national senior boxing Championships have been announced and already there are two Galway boxers through to the finals with Adam Hession from Monivea through to the 52Kg Final. He will face the winner of the Semi-Final between Ben Nelson and Terry Donoghue. Celtic Eagles also have a boxer in the national final with Gytis Lisinskas taking on Aidan O’Neill of Paulstown in the 91+ Kg Final.

In The Quarter Finals that take place this weekend, there are six Galway boxers involved. On Friday night, Gary McDonald of Corrib faces Conor Kerr of Monkstown in the 56Kg Division. Daniel Kyne of Celtic Eagles fights Jamie Long of Muskerry in the 64Kg Division and in the same Division, Malachy McDonald of Corrib fights Alex Higgins of Togher. Moving to Saturday, Karolina Jaglowska of Celtic Eagles fights Caroline Gallagher of Illies Golden Gloves in the Womens 69Kg Division,  Jason Kyne of Celtic Eagles takes on Daniel Holahan of Kilcullen in the Mens 69kg Category and Gabriel Dossen of Olympic takes on Paul Ryan of Mulhuddart in the mens 75Kg Division.

National Senior Championships 2018 National Stadium Dublin

Friday November 16

Q/Finals (7pm)

56kg Conor Kerr (Monkstown A) V Gary McDonald (Corrib)
64kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Daniel Kyne (Celtic Eagles)
64kg Malachy McDonald (Corrib) V Alex Higgins (Togher)
November 17                                     

Q/Finals (11am)

69kg Karolina Jaglowska (Celtic Eagles) V Caroline Gallagher (Illies GG)
69kg Jason Kyne (Celtic Eagles) v Daniel Holahan (Kilcullen)
75kg Paul Ryan (Mulhuddart) V Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
Friday November 23

S/Finals (6.30pm)

52kg Ben Nelson (Towland) V Terry Donohue (St Michaels Athy)
91+kg Aidan O’Neill (Paulstown) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)
November 24

Finals (2pm)
52kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Winner
91+kg Aidan O’Neill (Paulstown) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Kieran Molloy Guaranteed Bronze At European Elite Championships

