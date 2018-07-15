Galway Beat Kerry In The Championship For The First Time Since 1965

The Galway Senior Footballers got their Super 8’s off to a winning start with a 1-13 to 1-10 over Kerry in Croke Park.

This win was Galway’s first over Kerry in the championship since 1965 and their first championship win in Croke Park since 2001.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of that historic win with Ollie Turner and Frank Morris

After the game, Ollie and Frank spoke about Galway’s win and we also heard from Sean Ban Breathnach and from Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Kevin Dwyer also spoke to one of the Galway heroes in Sean Kelly