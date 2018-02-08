GALWAY BAY RUGBY CLUB LAUNCH THEIR MAJOR FUNDRAISER

Galway Bay Rugby Club (Na Bairneachaí / www.gbrc.ie) launched “Who wants to be a Thousandaire” as their major fundraiser for this year in the O’Reilly’s Bar, Salthill, on February 7th at 8pm

Thousandaire is run nationwide by Pallas Marketing and has raised over €15m for clubs, schools and charities since it first launched in 2001.Contestants will be drawn at the show and will have a chance to play to win €1000.

Galway Bay Rugby committee member, Justin Healy said “We are delighted with the response from the local companies who have come on board as major sponsors and advertisers. All sponsors and advertisers will avail of on screen advertising on the night of the show and will be promoted strongly by us. We still have some more sponsorship opportunities available so if you are interested please get in touch”

Johnny Feeney, Hon. Secretary from Galway Bay RC went on to say “the proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards helping grow our club from its modest roots to a club for all kids who want to experience the game of rugby and all it has to offer and he extended an open welcome to all to attend the launch.

The show was launched by Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery with several of Galway’s best as well as Connacht rugby players in attendance. Those in attendance at the launch got a sneak preview of the show as Jason McEvaddy was put through his paces (and he did very well!)

Tickets for the show which will be held on March 10th in The Salthill hotel are priced at €15 each and can be purchased from any committee member as well as in Supervalu in Bearna and Joyce’s Knocknacarra. There will be a discount for families or groups with four tickets available for €50. Tickets will be available from the night of the launch. Tickets are expected to sell out in advance of this most entertaining, family event (yes, bring the kids!) and people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

Chairman of the club, Brian Harte, paid special thanks to the hard-working committee for all their help and said if any company wished to support the event to contact any committee member or email [email protected]

The Main sponsors of the event are:

Grant Thornton

Hartmann’s Jewellers

The Ardilaun Hotel

Tom Sheridan’s bar, Clybaun Road

Leo Walsh Pharmacy

Supervalu Bearna

Robinson’s Fruit Shoot drinks

Murray Spellman

O’Reilly’s bar, Salthill