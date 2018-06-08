Galway Bay Golf Club Enters The Digital Age With Company Golfgraffix

Galway Bay Golf Club launched their new GPS ClubNet Mobile Application in May in the Club. Golfgraffix products have revolutionised the way golf clubs interact with its golfers. Becoming the main touch-point between the golf club and its customer, giving them all the information and tools they need to enhance their golfing experience before, during and after their round. This is a free download for all members and visiting members to the club and is available on IOS and Android. Stuart Mc Donnell from Golfgraffix and Dave Wensley (Marketing Manager at Galway Bay Golf Club) attended the launch and gave a great insight into the running of the App.

Golfgraffix App

For the past 4 years Golfgraffix has specialised in producing best in class 3D graphics and GPS Mapping for the golf industry. This has included many courses throughout the world in Ireland, Uk and America, which include Tv shot tracker and graphics for Sky Sports and The Golf Channel, Golf course design, 3D mapping and Simulation/Gaming which has been used by the Ryder Cup and HSBC Champions competition.

The ClubNetApp revolutionises the way golf clubs interact with its golfers. It has become the main touchpoint between the golf clubs and their golfers giving them all the relevant information and tools they need, on the device (smartphone), they want to view it on. The App is a one stop shop for golf clubs and golfers, here you can enter the Tee time booking page, Live scoring, 3D visuals and GPS mapping of the course, Pro shop, club results and diary, loyalty rewards, news and many more useful tools.

Launch

At the launch of the Application Dave expressed how important the ClubNet App is to the Golf Course and how it will bring the club forward. It will reduce costs for the club and speed up the time on when news is sent out to the members. The 3D mapping will be an essential tool to the greenkeeper and his staff in the upkeep of the course in the future also.

Dave Wensley (Marketing Manager at the club) gave his thoughts on the App. “We are delighted with the App, when all members and visiting members are using the App it will be a great tool to

offer them with so many benefits– live scoring for inter club competitions will enhance the way we send out information, results and live scores for the matches. The ability to send push notifications is a great way to get a message out to all our members instantly and the Live booking system inside the App is a no brainer for members to use to book their golf- to name just a few – the app is really bringing golf into the future and is up to date with other major industries”

Dave and Stuart also urge members and visitors to the club to download the App to enhance their golfing experience and to keep up to date with news and updates in the club. For visitors they will receive notifications of special offers, course updates and upcoming open competitions. Visitors will also have full access to the Course guide available inside the App, this gives full GPS mapping of the course whilst you play your round.

The Story Behind Golfgraffix

Golfgraffix was set up John Aherne. Describing himself as a golf nut and computer geek, John had previously spent 4 years creating computer generated golf courses for Microsoft’s gaming studio. Over this time, he developed the technical expertise from which Golfgraffix has emerged.

In 2012, John had identified the potential for the golf course visualisation techniques that are the foundation of pc golf games to be employed for marketing, engagement and revenue creation purposes within the golf industry. He left his career and set about proving this potential.

The company has now produced 3d graphics and marketing platforms for 450 courses on 5 continents, provided completed projects assignments for major international golf course designers (Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman Design, Robert Trent Jones Design), has produced TV graphics for use on Sky Sports and The Golf Channel.

ClubNet is more than just an App. We are now providing the golf industry with an integrated suite of products for marketing, tee time booking, member management, course management and course design.

The App is fully Downloaded able on IOS and Android and can be found in the App and PlayStore by simply inputting ClubNet and choosing Galway Bay Golf Resort from the drop-down menu.

Apple – https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/clubnet/id1313872344?mt=8

Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=golfgraffix.com.clublink