The tote.com Galway Plate is the feature on Day three of the Galway Racing Summer Festival with racing getting underway at 5.10 on an historic evening with the plate being run at 7.20.

George McDonagh looks ahead to the evening’s racing

George McDonagh’s Thoughts For Galway Plate Day

5.10 Debuchet The Big Lense (ew)

5.40 Powersbomb & Dawn Raider (Both ew)

6.10 The Last Indian & Touch Of Gold (ew)

6.45 Diamond Hill

7.20 Slowmotion (Nap) & Jury Duty

8.00 Beckwith Place (ew)

8.30 She’s A Star (ew)