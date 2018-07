This Saturday, Galway’s Senior and Minor Hurlers face Clare and Dublin in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Croke Park.

This is another opportunity to hear Galway Bay FM’s special preview of both games broadcast from the Galway Plaza in Loughrea in association with Supermacs.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan were joined by Conor Hayes, Louis Mulqueen, Ann Marie Hayes and Liam Hodgins as they looked ahead to a big day for Galway Hurling.